Two Minors Meet Watery Grave In Angul

Angul: Two minor boys drowned while taking bath in a pond at Gotamara village under Banarapal police limits, said sources today.

The two deceased have been identified as Biswajit, son of Bidyadhar Behera and Swadhin, son of Mania Samal, both the residents of the local village.

According to sources, the duo had gone to the pond to take bath yesterday. When they did not return home, their family members searched for them. After hours of searching, the bodies of the duo floating in the pond.

On being informed, Banarapal Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.