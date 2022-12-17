Two Minors Killed By Snakebite In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, two children died due to snakebite at Alur village under Chalanguda panchayat in Malkangiri district on Friday night.

The horrific incident occurred when eight-year-old Ganga Durua and his niece Kamala (5) were asleep after having their dinner. A poisonous snake bit the uncle and niece at around 11 pm. Both of them started screaming following which family members enquired about the incident.

Ganga couldn’t speak anything as he was deaf since birth. He died in the house while Kamala was shifted to Malkangiri hospital in a critical condition. She also died while undergoing treatment.

Malkangiri police seized the bodies and registered a case of unnatural death.

On the other hand, family members killed the reptile.