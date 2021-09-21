Two Minors Drown In Village Pond In Kalahandi’s Lanjigarh

Lanjigarh: Two minor children drowned in a pond while playing in Kutruguda village of Bandhpari gram panchayat under Lanjigarh block Bishwanathpur police station.

The deceased minors were identified as Kusmita Majhi (8), daughter of Goura Majhi, and Susanta Majhi (4), son of Godan Majhi.

According to reports, the minors had gone with their family member to the farmlands today. While their parents were busy in agricultural works, the duo started playing near a pond.

Shortly afterwards, the two children went missing. Following search, their parents found them floating in the nearby pond. Both were rushed to the Bishwanathpur community health center, where doctors pronounced them dead.

It is said that the duo might have slipped into the water body and drowned. A case of unnatural case has been registered by Bishwanathpur police station and the bodies sent for autopsy.

There has been a wave of mourning in the region over the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of two minor children.