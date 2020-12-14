Two minors drown in river in Koraput

Koraput: Two minor boys drowned in the Kerandi river at Kakigaon village of Sunabeda in Koraput district. The deceased minors are aged around 9 & 11. However, their identity was not known immediately.

The incident occurred when the two minor came to attend a reception party in Semiliguda. The duo had gone to the nearby river at Kakigaon village. While playing in the water, unfortunately, they slipped into the deep water and went under.

On being informed by locals, fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the minors. They were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately. However, the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.

Following the mishap, a pal of gloom descended in the village.