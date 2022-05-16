Two Minors Detained For Beating Man To Death In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Police here have arrested two minor boys for allegedly beating a 45-year-old man to death at Shastrinagar in Joda town of Keonjhar district, last night.

According to reports, the brother duo took the extreme step after they found their mother with the deceased man in a compromising position.

The minor boys then dragged the man out of their house and thrashed him with an iron rod, injuring him critically.

The victim was later admitted to the Tata Steel Hospital in Joda, where he was declared dead.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and detained the brother duo for further interrogation into the incident, said sources.