Two Minors Among 4 Held For Raping Minor Girl In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons including two minors at a brick kiln under Bahalada police station in Mayurbhanj district.

According to the survivor’s complaint, four miscreants allegedly outraged her modesty at the brick kiln and also videotaped the incident.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter. Further investigation is underway in this regard, officials said.