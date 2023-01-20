Two Minors Abducted, Gang-Raped In Balasore

Balasore: Two minor girls were allegedly kidnapped and raped by two miscreants in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reports, two miscreants allegedly came in a four-wheeler and intercepted the girls while they were on their way to school together on Tuesday and abducted them. The victims were forcibly kept in a lodge for two days and raped by the miscreants.

Following this, police have taken serious note of the incident and are investigating the crime. However, no arrests have been made so far.

More details are awaited.