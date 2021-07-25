Two Minor Sisters Drown While Bathing In Pond In Balasore

Balasore: In a tragic incident, two minor sisters drowned while taking bath at a pond in Chanua village under Sadar Police limits in Balasore district on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased were not known immediately.

As per reports, the two sisters went to the pond today morning and were taking bath when the duo slipped into deep water.

The family members with the help of some villagers rescued the siblings and rushed them to nearby Community Health Centre (CHC). However, they were brought dead on arrival.