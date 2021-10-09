Two Minor Sisters Drown In Pond In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Two minor sisters–aged two and eight years drowned in a pond at Manga village under Podakonda Panchayat in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

Reportedly, the parents of the siblings were away for work when the mishap occurred.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when Rajeshwari Padiami (6) along with Sibani Padiami (3) were playing near the pond and unfortunately, the latter went deep inside and started drowning.

In order to save her, Rajeshwari jumped in to rescue her but failed. However, she also drowned.

On being informed, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the siblings but in vain.

Meanwhile, police sent the bodies for postmortem and a pall of gloom descended on the village after the incident happened.