Two Minor Sisters Drown In Pond In Cuttack Village

Cuttack: Two minor sisters drowned in a pond at Banamalipur village in Nischintakoili block of Cuttack district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Lipsita Panda (9) and her sister Ipsita Panda (5).

According to reports, the sibling duo went missing while playing near their house and the family members carried out a frantic search. However, their dead bodies were retrieved from the water body.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death into the incident and sent the bodies for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the watery grave of the minor girls.