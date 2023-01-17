Two minor girls raped at Patia railway station

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident from Bhubaneswar, two young girls have been gang raped by two miscreants at Patia railway station last night.

On being informed, Bhubaneswar Childline officials with the Help of Infocity Police rescued both the children.

As described by the victims, are 12 and 14 years old and lived with their family at Patia area. Reportedly, last evening, both of them went to Patia railway station when two boys kidnapped them and took them to the railway overbridge.

Following this, the accused tied them up with a rope and raped them before threatening to kill them if they inform about this to others.

Today morning, they were released and when reached home they stated the ordeal to their family members. After being confronted, the accused tried to give them some money to not to spread this news in public.

Today evening, when the Childline officials received the information, it reported the same to the ACP and Infocity Police. With the help of Infocity Police the victims were rescued. Police and Childline teams went to the crime spot with the victim girls.

The FIR was lodged by the mother of one of these children with the help of Childline.