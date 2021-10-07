Two Minor Girls Meet Watery Grave In Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, two minor girls met with watery grave while taking bath in a pond at Kantada village under Purunakot police limits in Angul district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shrimati Pradhan (12) and Barsha Sahu (12).

According to reports, the incident took place while the minors had gone to take bath when they accidentally slipped into the deep water and drowned. When both the children did not return home for long, family members made a frantic search but in vain.

Later, locals spotted their lifeless bodies floating in the pond and fished them out.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.