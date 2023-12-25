Two Minor Girls Drowned In Pond In Cuttack

Niali: Two minor girls died after they drowned while taking bath in a pond in Kurang-pradhan village under Sadar police station limits in Cuttack district today.

As per reports, the two minor girls went to the village pond to take bath. While taking bath, their legs slipped into the deep water, and they started drowning. Soon, they swept away with water.

The fire service personnel on intimation rushed to the spot and fished out the two girls. They were immediately taken to the Mahidharpada hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the death of the two girls.