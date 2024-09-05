Nabarangpur: Two minor girls drowned to death in a pond at Chhelipadar village under Sadar panchayat within Koshagumuda police limits in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Thursday.

The deceased minors, both Class 5 students, have been identified as Tanu (10) Chandra Bhatra and Manjula daughter of Nanda Bhatra.

According to sources, the duo, after celebrating Teacher’s Day in the village school, went to a pond near their house to bathe. When the duo did not return home, family members went searching for them but found their dead bodies floating in the water body.

The family first informed the fire department and the police and the dead bodies were retrieved from the pond. It is believed that both of them accidentally drowned in the water while taking a bath, sources said.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic death of the minor girls.