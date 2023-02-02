Two Minor Girls Die After Falling Into Water-filled Pit In Malkangiri

Chitrakonda: Two minor girls died after accidentally falling into a water-filled pit at Dhepasahi in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

According to reports, the mishap occurred when the girl duo was playing near the pit which was dug out for road construction in the area.

When the family members of the girls could not able to find them, they launched a frantic search. Later, the duo was found inside the pit. The girls were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.