Two Minor Boys Drown In Nagabali River At Rayagada

Rayagada: In an unfortunate incident, two minor boys drowned while taking bath in Nagabali river at Tumbiguda ghat in Rayagada district on Sunday.

According to reports, around eight to 10 boys had gone to take bath in the river at Tumbiguda ghat this evening. However, two of them were swept away in the strong currents and drowned.

Sources said some locals managed to pull out the bodies of minor boys.

The identities of the deceased minors were not known immediately.

(This is a developing story. Check back again for more updates)