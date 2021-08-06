Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Rajouri

Srinagar: Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.

Reportedly, the operation was going on in the Thanamandi forest belt area.

According to officials, the firing started as soon as security forces zeroed in on the location of the militants. Following this, two militants were killed.

Security forces were tracking a group of militants in the forest belts of the district for the past one month through digital surveillance and two militants were killed at the Thanamandi forest belt area, officials said.