Two Meritorious Teachers From Odisha Selected For National Awards 2021

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A total of 44 meritorious teachers including two from Odisha have been selected to receive the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2021, announced by the Ministry of Education recently.

Mr. Ashok Kumar Satpathy of Zilla Government School, in Bhadrak district and Mr. Ajit Kumar Sethy of Government UPS Kanamana in Ganjam’s Chhatrapur will receive the prestigious award for their remarkable contribution in the field of education.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will honour the 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher’s Day on September 5 this year.

The teachers were asked to self-nominate themselves between June 1 and July 10 and a jury had selected the awardees through VC or physical interaction on August 10. The selection of the teachers is made by a State level Selection Committee/Central Award Committee.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Instituted in 1958, the award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools.