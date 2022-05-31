Two Men Convicted & Sentenced 20 Years In Keonjhar Minor Rape Case

Keonjhar: A Special POCSO Court In Keonjhar on Tuesday awarded 20 years’ imprisonment each to two persons in the 2017 sensational gang rape of a minor girl in the district.

After convicting the duo– Baral Nayak and Kedar Nayak of rape, the Special POCSO Court judge Subhashree Tripathy sentenced them to 20 years in jail.

In addition to that, the court slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them. On failure to pay the fine amount they have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment, the Court ordered.

Further, the Court ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 5 lakh as assistance to the victim.

The Court pronounced the verdict after examining the statements of 20 witnesses.

According to the case diary, the victim, a minor girl along with others had gone to watch the ‘pala’ at Dalangpani village under Ghatagaon police limits on April 19, 2017.

While the victim had gone to attend nature’s call, seizing on the opportunity Baral and Kedar took turns and raped her.