ASR: Two medical students from Eluru Ashram Medical College reportedly drowned after being swept away by the Jalatarangani waterfalls near Maredumilli in the ASR district on Sunday evening, with another student reported missing.

Reports indicate that 14 medical students from the college visited the waterfalls for a picnic. During their bath in the waterfalls, five students, including two girls, were carried away by the current.

Local residents managed to rescue two students, but two others succumbed near the Maredumilli waterfalls, and efforts continued to locate the remaining student. The deceased were identified as Soumya from Bobbili and Amrutha from Bapatla. The search persisted for Hardeep from Markapuram in the Prakasam district.

The survivors were taken to a nearby hospital, and one, in critical condition, was transferred to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram. All were second-year MBBS students.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams were deployed for the search operations. Due to heavy rainfall in the dense forest area over the last few days, the waterfalls experienced high inflow, leading to the tragic event. The bodies of Soumya and Amrutha were recovered on Monday morning.