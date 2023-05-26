Two Maoists On Way To Bank For Exchange Of Rs 2000 Notes Apprehended By Chhattisgarh Police

Bijapur: Two persons were arrested in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh with Rs 6 lakh in Rs 2000 notes allegedly belonging to a Naxalite commander, news agency PTI reported citing a police officials.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation, asking people to deposit or exchange them until September 30.

Gajendra Madvi and Laxman Kunjam, both Basaguda residents, were apprehended on Thursday from Mahadev Ghat by a joint team of district reserve guard and local police, according to Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney.

“They were nabbed while fleeing after spotting a police mobile checkpoint. Three bundles of Rs 2000 notes totaling Rs 2 lakh, 11 passbooks from various banks, and Naxalite pamphlets were seized from them,” he said.

“According to Madvi, Naxalite commander Mallesh gave him Rs 8 lakh in Rs 2000 notes to deposit in various banks. Kunjam deposited Rs 50,000 in Punjab National Bank and Rs 48,000 in Union Bank accounts. In Madvi’s accounts, Rs 38,000 was deposited in SBI and Rs 50,000 in Central Bank,” the SP said.

The duo was on their way to Rekhapali village to deposit Rs 6 lakh when they were apprehended, according to Varshney, who added that they have been charged under the Chhattisgarh Public Security Act.

The RBI informed the Delhi High Court earlier in the day that the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation was a “currency management exercise” and a matter of economic policy. The matter was scheduled for hearing on May 29 in a public interest litigation challenging the RBI’s decision to withdraw the banknote from circulation.

The RBI asked a bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to postpone hearing on the petition because the court has reserved its decision on another PIL concerning the withdrawal notification. “The matter will be listed on Monday Give a small note as well,” the bench, which included Justice Subramonium Prasad, instructed the parties.