Two Maoist cadres were killed in a joint inter-state operation launched by Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF jawans in the bordering area of Odisha’s Nuapada district and Chhattisgarh’s Gariabandh district.

In this operation, 2 Naxals were killed and weapons and Maoist material were also seized from the spot. Along with this, a massive search operation is underway in the related area by the police, the Odisha State Police Headquarters said in a press note.

On the night of 19th January, intelligence inputs were received about Maoists hiding in the Kulari Ghat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the Nuapada district border.

Accordingly, the central security forces along with the police forces of both the states have launched this joint operation. The exchange of fire on both sides continued since this morning. The operation is still ongoing by the police, the Police HQ added.