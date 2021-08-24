Two Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: At least two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

One of the deceased naxals has been identified as Kawasi Hunga, Konta Area LoS commander (ACM rank).

As per available reports, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were carrying out an area-domination operation in in a forest near Gompad and Kanhaiguda villages under Konta police station limits, over 450 km from the state capital Raipur when a gunfight emerged between the security personnel and the rebels.

Bodies of two Naxals were recovered with arms and ammunition, some explosive material & other camping material.

The search operation here has been intensified after the encounter.