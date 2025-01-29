Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Porahat forest, West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

The operation involved the Chaibasa district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A jawan was injured and is in stable condition.

The combing operation is ongoing, and more details are awaited. This incident follows a recent encounter in Bokaro district where two Maoists, including a woman commander, were killed. In 2024, Jharkhand police and CRPF killed nine Maoists, arrested 244, and saw 24 others surrender with weapons.