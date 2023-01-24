Two Maoists Arrested In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Two hardcore Maoists involved in several violent activities have been arrested by district police on Tuesday.

Informing the development, DIG Rajesh Pandit said two rebels were arrested from a forest Hatigaan under Raighar police limits. They were caught during joint operation of DVF, CRPF and SOG. One of the Maoists is hardcore extremist while another is a militia member.

They have been identified as Puja Mandavi and Samudra Bagh. Puja belongs to Sukma district of Chhattisgarh while Samudra is the resident of Nuapada in Odisha, the DIG said.

Puja had been working for the out-lawed organization since 2010 while Bagh had joint the outfit in 2017.

Puja Mandavi was on her way to hospital for illness while the security forces arrested her, police said.