Two Looters Held In Sambalpur, Stolen Articles Seized

Sambalpur: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly looting a man under Khetrajpur police limits area in Sambalpur district.

The arrestees have been identified as Sonu Yadav (27), and BanamaliSuna (45) of the same district.

According to sources, the incident took place while one Gagan Thakur, who works as a labourer in Kerala, arrived at the Sambalpur station. Due to the non-availability of the toilet, he went to over bridge side to attend nature’s call. Suddenly two bike-borne miscreants reached the spot and snatched away his purse after threatening him with a sharp weapon.

They also thrashed the victim as he resisted their action. With no option left, Gagan lodged a written complaint with the local police against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and nabbed the accused. The cops also seized two vehicles, two knives, three cell phones, and a wallet containing cash Rs.4200.

The accused persons will be soon forwarded to the court and further investigation is underway into the matter, police said.