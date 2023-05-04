Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Thursday in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla after security forces landed a cordon and search operation acting on specific input about the presence of militants.

According to police, the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the terrorists killed in the encounter.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists neutralised. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered.”

The terrorists, identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district, belonged to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.