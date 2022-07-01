Two Labourers Killed In Road Mishap In Khurda

Khurda: Two labourers were killed while three others were critically injured in a road mishap near the Collector office in Khordha on Friday.

The deceased and injured persons were said to be natives of West Bengal.

According to reports, the incident took place while the driver of a sand-laden Hyva truck lost control over the wheels and ran over the labourers who were in a temporary shelter under an under-construction overbridge.

Subsequently, two persons were killed on the spot while three sustained injuries. The injured persons have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the truck, and sent the dead bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.