Two Labourers Killed After Gaurd Wall Collapses In Ganjam

Ganjam: At least two women workers have been killed and three others were seriously injured after a guard wall collapsed at Fasiguda village in Ganjam on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jamuna Nayak and Barsha Nayak.

As per reports, the incident took place while the labourers were engaged in pond wall construction when semi built wall collapsed all of sudden. Consequently, as many as five women labourers at work came under the debris.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Digapahandi hospital.

A case has been registered and further inquiry is underway A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this connection.