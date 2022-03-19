Drown In Kharla River
Two Labourers Drown In Kharla River While Bathing

By Pradeep Sahoo
Sambalpur: Two persons have died after drowning in the Kharla river near Sarda village under the Kuchinda police limits of Sambalpur district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as natives of West Bengal, working in Kuchinda as labourers.

Reportedly, the two had gone to take bath at around 12.30 PM when they lost their balance and were swept away by the river water.

On getting information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and recovered their bodies. Further probes are underway.

