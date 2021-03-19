Two Labourers Die Of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Sewerage Tank

Bhubaneswar: In a mishap reported during manual scavenging, two labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a sewerage tank at Tankapani road area in Bhubaneswar today.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the labourers were engaged in sewerage cleaning work at Tankapani road area.

Though they were immediately rushed to the capital hospital, where the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.