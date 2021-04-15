Two Labourers Die Of Asphyxiation, One Critical In Cuttack; Probe Ordered

Cuttack: Two labourers died of asphyxiation and another became critical on Thursday after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewerage tank at CDA sector 10 in Cuttack district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as P Shankar of Tinikonia Bagicha and Bishnu Nayak of Badamba area. They were engaged in manual scavenging.

As per reports, the incident occurred while the trio was cleaning a sewage manhole when they suffocated due to which two of them died on the spot while another person was admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.

Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department has ordered a joint enquiry by Tahasildar Cuttack and Deputy Commissioner Enforcement, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, into the incident in which two workers died after being trapped inside a sewerage line at CDA Sector-10 in Cuttack city today.