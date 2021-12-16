Two Killed, Two Hurt In Bike Collision On Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

Barang: Two persons were killed while two others were critically injured after the bikes on which they were traveling collided on Pitapalli-Nandankanan Road near Giringaput Chhak in Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place this evening when both speeding bikes were coming from opposite directions and collided with each other.

While two persons were killed on the spot, two others were grievously injured and rushed to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap Mohapatra (25) and Abhipraya Samantaray (23) of the Giringput area.

On being informed, Mendhasala police outpost officials reached the spot, recovered the dead bodies, and sent them to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

The police have informed the matter to deceased family members and registered an unnatural death case. Further investigations are underway.