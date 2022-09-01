Two Killed, Three Injured After Chariot Comes In Contact With Live Wire

Chennai: Two persons were killed while three others sustained burn injuries after a Ganesh Chaturthi chariot came in contact with a live electric wire in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar.

According to reports, the incident took place after the immersion of the idol when the team was returning when the roof of the chariot came in touch with a live wire overhead.

Marimuthu and Muneeswaran died on the spot due to the electrocution while three others were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Sethur Police have filed a case and are investigating the accident.