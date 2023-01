Two Killed, Three Critical In Road Mishap In Bolangir

Bolangir: At least two persons were killed while three sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Burda chhak on Bolangir-Sambalpur NH-26 on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occured while an SUV hit a stationary truck near Burda chhak. Subsequently, two died on the spot while three sustained grievous injuries.

More details are awaited.