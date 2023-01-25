Two Killed, Several Hurt After Man Stabs Passengers On German Train: Report

At least two people were killed and several left injured after a man went on a stabbing spree on a regional train in northern Germany on Wednesday.

According to the news agency AFP, a spokesman for the federal police said that the stabbings occurred on a train travelling between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel. At the town of Brokstedt’s railway station, the suspect was apprehended.

German railroad Deutsche Bahn posted on Twitter that police were conducting an investigation at the train station in Brokstedt and that some services between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled.

Bild reported that while the train was travelling between the two cities, a passenger began slashing people with a knife.

According to the national rail company of Germany, some trains on the line between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled to make room for the investigation by the police.

There have been a number of deadly knife attacks in Germany in recent years, some carried out by extremists and others by people with serious mental health issues.