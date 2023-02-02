Two Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Two persons were killed in a road mishap on national highway no. 520 near Rimuli under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Bikash Nayak (24) and Pinku Lohar (18) of Panchpokharia village under Champua NAC limits. The injured person has been identified as Brahmanand Mahanta.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a truck on the national highway. Subsequently, the biker and the pillion rider were killed and one sustained injury.

