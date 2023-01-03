Two Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap In Jajpur

Jajpur: Two persons died while another person sustained severe injuries in a road mishap near Phuljhar chakk und Tanka police station in jajpur district late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Majhi and Mana Murmu of Kiajhar villge under Tamka PS and the injured person has been identified as Keshab Marandi.

According to reports, the incident occured while the three youths were en route to Tamka from Duburi on their scooter when they hit a parked coal laden truck due to low visibility.

Subsequently, two died on the spot while one sustained grevious injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.