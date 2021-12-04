Two Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap In Angul

Angul: As many as two persons were killed while another sustained severe injuries in a road mishap in Angul district.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when a car-truck collided head-on on State Highway-63 near Jindal Steel and Power Limited under Nisha police limits in Angul. Consequently, two were killed on the spot while another sustained Grevious injuries.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate care. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

On getting informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.