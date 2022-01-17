Two Killed, One Critical In Road Mishap In Kalahandi 

Kalahandi: Two persons were killed while another was critical in a road mishap near Kokamunda area under Kesinga police limits of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The identities of the trio are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident took place while the trio was travelling on a bike at a high speed when the rider lost control and ended up hitting a roadside tree on NH 26. While two of them died on the spot, one of them was seriously injured and rushed to Bhawanipatna Hospital by locals.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.