Two Killed In Separate Elephant Attack Incidents

Khurda/Keonjhar: At least two persons were killed after being attacked by elephants in separate incidents in Khurda and Keonjhar districts.

The first incident took place at Siko village under Jankia police limits of Khurda where a person was killed and another critically injured. The deceased was identified as Ratnakar Behera.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Ratnakar along with his associate had gone to check paddy at his field.

In the second incident, a person was killed after being attacked by an elephant at Nischintapur village under Champua range in Keonjhar.

The deceased identified as Bhima Munda had been trampled by an elephant.