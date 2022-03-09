Two Killed In Road Mishap In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Two persons were killed in a road mishap near Karamdihi Square under Rengali police limits of Jharsuguda district.

The identities of the deceased were not known immediately.

According to reports, an unknown heavy vehicle rammed into a bike near Karamdihi Square. Subsequently, the two bike riders sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. However, the accused fled the spot soon after the mishap.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, a police official said.