Two Killed In Road Accident In Puri

Puri: Two persons were killed after they met with an accident at Bhandaridanda village under Satyabadi block in Puri district.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Padhi of Badheisahi village and Subharanjan Senapati of Indipur village.

While the exact cause of the accident is unknown, their bodies and a badly damaged bike were spotted on the road this morning by the locals. On intimation, the police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.