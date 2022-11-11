Two Killed In Maoists-SoG Gun Battle In Koraput Forest

Jeypore: Two persons were killed in a fierce gun battle between SoG jawans and Maoists in Ramgiri forest under Baipariguda police limits in Koraput district on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. Police are yet to clarify whether the deceased are from security forces side or extremists group.

The SoG jawans intensified combing operation based on an input regarding Maoist movement in the forest. After long-hour search operation, the security forces faced off with the rebels.

The naxals started firing at the SoG jawans and the security forces too retaliated. The exchange of fire continued for quite sometimes. Two were reportedly killed in the battle.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot to monitor situation.