New Delhi: A fire broke out at a house in the Shahdara area early Friday from where two bodies were recovered and two children rescued.

At 5:25 am, a call about the fire was received, and six fire tenders were dispatched, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.

During the firefighting operations, two children were rescued from the building.

The fire, which started on the third and fourth floors, was contained within two hours, the official reported.

“Two bodies have been retrieved from the house and moved to the mortuary,” he stated, noting that the children were also hospitalized.

While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police are investigating the incident, he concluded.

