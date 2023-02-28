Two Killed In Explosion At Pharma Company In Gujarat

Valsad: At least two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries following an explosion by a massive fire in a Pharma company in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Monday night.

As per officials, the incident happened in Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district. A part of the building caved in during the incident.

On being informed, Fire tenders were pressed into the service. However, the firefighters could not use water to douse the fire, as they were unaware of the chemical, that engineered the blast before the blaze.

While the exact reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further information is awaited.