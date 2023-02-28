Two Killed In Explosion At Crackers Manufacturing Unit In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: At least two persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries after a major explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, the mishap took place at Madhuri Bazaar under Balikuda police limits in the district at around 1.15 PM.

Soon after the incident, fire personnel were pressed into service to douse the flames. While two persons died on the spot, the injured were rushed to the Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Later, they were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.