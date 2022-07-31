Two Killed In Collision Between Trucks In Nuapada

Nuapada: At least two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries following a collision between trucks near Taraboda village on NH-353 in Nuapada district.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

According to reports, the road mishap took place at around 2 pm.

On being informed, Komna police reached the spot and rescued the injured to Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.