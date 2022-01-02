Two Killed In Collision Between Bikes In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: At least two persons were killed and one sustained grievous injuries when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Paikraipur Gird at Chandbali in Bhadrak district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sudarsan Naik of Bijaynagar Panchayat and Balaram Sahoo of Charadia Panchayat.

According to reports, the matter came to light after locals alerted the matter to police.

Police reached the spot and admitted the victims to Chanbali hospital. While Sudarsan and Balaram were declared dead, Bapi Pala, who sustained serious injuries, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.