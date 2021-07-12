Two Killed In Bike-Oil Tanker Collision In Athgarh

Athgarh: Two motorcyclists were killed following a head-on collision with an oil tanker on State Highway 65 near Kuleilo junction under Athgarh police station limits on Monday.

An oil tanker en route to Cuttack from Angul collided head-on with the bike coming from Khuntuni. The collision was so intense that the bike was completely gutted in the fire. The motorcycle driver and the pillion rider died on the spot under its impact, sources said.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Naik (39) and Pradeep Naik (35) of Khuntuni Rampei village.

On intimation, Athgarh police reached the spot and pacified the people while sending the accident victims to the local hospital. Soon, the fire brigade reached the spot and contained the blaze.

Aathgarh police have registered a case (135/21) into the incident.